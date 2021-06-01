Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

