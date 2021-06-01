Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.68

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.08 ($0.09). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 508,880 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.50 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.