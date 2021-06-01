Zloadr (ZDR) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 74.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Zloadr has a total market cap of $415,845.84 and $9.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 70% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.01023084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.59 or 0.09803629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00091454 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.