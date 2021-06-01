Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis exceeded first-quarter earnings and sales estimates. The company raised its financial guidance for 2021. The company’s companion animal portfolio maintains momentum on solid growth of key dermatology products, such as Apoquel and Cytopoint brands as well as the Simparica franchise, including the initial encouraging uptake of Simparica Trio. The launch of innovative products (namely, ProHeart, Librela, Revolution Plus and many vaccines) further bolstered the portfolio and should fuel growth in the upcoming quarters. The recent acquisitions and collaborations also contributed to the companion animal portfolio sales and should boost its performance. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the cattle market is posing challenges to beef and dairy customers, which can affect sales. Stiff competition is a concern too.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,524. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

