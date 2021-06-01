ZrCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $921,606.54 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $921,606.54 and $56,166.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00299704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00189556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00981964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032428 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

