Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.89. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,379,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

