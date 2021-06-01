Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

