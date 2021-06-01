Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

FLXN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $418.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

