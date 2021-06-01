Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

