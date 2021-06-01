Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

GSAT stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

