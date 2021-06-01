Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 169,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

