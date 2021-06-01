Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,196 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inseego were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Inseego by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSG. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.