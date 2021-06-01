Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,017 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $13,670,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,928 shares of company stock worth $199,943. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

