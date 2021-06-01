Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,457 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sprott by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sprott by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SII stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.