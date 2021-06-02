$0.04 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $914.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

