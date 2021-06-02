-$0.04 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. NeoGenomics also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 6,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

