-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,971,887 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

