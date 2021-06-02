$0.09 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock remained flat at $$5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 678,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,285. The company has a market capitalization of $571.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

