-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

