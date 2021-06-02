$0.25 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,218. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

