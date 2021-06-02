$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. Gray Television reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

GTN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 554,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,554. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

