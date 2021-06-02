$0.42 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,781,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 101.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 163.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 75,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

