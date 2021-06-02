$0.55 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

