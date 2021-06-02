-$0.57 EPS Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.51). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10.

SQZ has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $386.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

