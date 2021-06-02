$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Mondelez International by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.