$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Mondelez International by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

