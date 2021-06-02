$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. The Southern posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.84. 72,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Company

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

