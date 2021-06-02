$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Tesla posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $22.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $600.95. The stock had a trading volume of 837,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,916,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.81. The firm has a market cap of $578.91 billion, a PE ratio of 619.83, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 52-week low of $171.69 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

