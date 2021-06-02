$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

