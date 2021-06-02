$1.09 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.92. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

