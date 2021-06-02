100,000 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

