10,019 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

