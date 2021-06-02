$109.10 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $109.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.24 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $528.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $73.91. 165,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,946. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $214.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 206,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 113,357 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

