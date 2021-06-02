10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.25. 950,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,161. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

