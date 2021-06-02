11,403 Shares in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 233,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.17 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

