11,683 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Tamar Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

PPLT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 1,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.78. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $122.48.

