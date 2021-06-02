11,963 Shares in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe alerts:

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.