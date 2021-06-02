$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce sales of $125.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $522.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $260,459.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,463.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,481 shares of company stock worth $7,245,208 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,817. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -152.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07. Tenable has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

