12,758 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Match Group stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

