13,168 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE OII opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.57.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.