13,981 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

