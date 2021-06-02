$142.88 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce sales of $142.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.02 million to $143.54 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $604.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $705.86 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 29,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

