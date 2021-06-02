14,827 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $14,662,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $6,045,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

