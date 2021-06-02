14,893 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPF opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

