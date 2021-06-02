$15.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce sales of $15.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.71 billion and the highest is $19.36 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $59.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

ET traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,567,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,256,686. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

