$16.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.26 billion and the highest is $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

