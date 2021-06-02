1,703 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12.

