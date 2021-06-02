17,973 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.