$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $217.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.