200,000 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000.

Shares of LEGAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

