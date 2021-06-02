2,091 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

ICVT opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

